Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 10362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

