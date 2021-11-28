Yield Guild Games Price Hits $7.98 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00013830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $545.35 million and approximately $129.31 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,309,471 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

