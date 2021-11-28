Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises about 0.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.72. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.