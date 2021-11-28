Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 29,023 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 13.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

