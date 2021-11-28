Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,303 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

