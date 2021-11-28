Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.