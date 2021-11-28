Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Freshpet posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

FRPT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,150. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

