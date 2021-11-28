Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.52. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

