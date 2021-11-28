Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.90 to $20.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $16.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

RS stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

