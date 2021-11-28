Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.99. State Street reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.