Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.99. State Street reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

