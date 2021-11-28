Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

