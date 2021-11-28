Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 733,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,589. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

