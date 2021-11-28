Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 2,788,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

