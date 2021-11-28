Zacks: Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.49). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 over the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

