Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

