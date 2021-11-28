Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $89.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $93.73 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $333.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $376.67 million, with estimates ranging from $364.22 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 599,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

