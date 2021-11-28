Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

IR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. 1,882,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,811. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

