Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.13 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

SC opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,597 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

