Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $8.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 million and the highest is $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $28.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

