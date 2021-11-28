Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $397.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $443.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $312.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Shares of GTLS traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 191,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,464. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

