Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.82. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. 1,061,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

