Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

KTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.75 on Friday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

