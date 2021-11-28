Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.12 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $11.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.48. 1,955,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.83. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.