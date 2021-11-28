Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $639.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $639.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.78 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC traded down $8.85 on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 201,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

