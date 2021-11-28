Zacks: Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $18.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.22 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 97,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,856. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

