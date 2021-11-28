Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.40.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,281.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

