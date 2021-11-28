Zacks Investment Research Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000.

