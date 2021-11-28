Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

