Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.