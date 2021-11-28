Zacks Investment Research Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 5.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in TrueCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

