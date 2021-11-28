Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

