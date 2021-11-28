Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

