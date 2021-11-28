Zacks Investment Research Upgrades THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded THK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00 and a beta of 1.26. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.