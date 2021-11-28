Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Buy

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TUWOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

