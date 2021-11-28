Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $219.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained continued traction from the remote-working and online-learning wave in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Enterprise customer base grew rapidly. Ease of deployment, use, and management, and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, Zoom’s growth pace is slowing down as economies open up. Stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

Shares of ZM opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day moving average is $316.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

