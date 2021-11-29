$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

