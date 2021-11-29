$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.30.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
