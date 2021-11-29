-$0.17 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

ALNA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

