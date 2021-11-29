-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LianBio.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,900. LianBio has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

