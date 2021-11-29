-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eargo by 66.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 206,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eargo by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Eargo has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.