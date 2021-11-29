-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

DNLI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,510. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 321.59 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

