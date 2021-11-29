-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

DNLI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,510. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 321.59 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.