$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.