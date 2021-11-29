$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 29,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

