$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

