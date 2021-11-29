$0.96 EPS Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Centene posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 18,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,154. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

