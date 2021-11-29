-$1.05 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 12,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

