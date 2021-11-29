$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

MMP stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,331. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.