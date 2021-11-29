$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

MMP stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,331. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

