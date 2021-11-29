$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.11. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.