$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

MNST traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. 1,906,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $82.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

