$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

