$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,485. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

